Stock market crash: Sensex tanks 1,100 points, Nifty down nearly 350 points

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Nov 04, 2024 12:17 PM IST

The Sensex reached 78,569.67 after plummeting 1154.45 points or 1.45% while the Nifty reached 23,934.05 after falling by 370.30 points or 1.52%

Stock market crash today: The Indian stock market crashed on Monday, November 4, 2024, with the benchmark BSE Sensex tanking by more than 1,100 points and the NSE Nifty falling by over 350 points, both around 1.5% into the red.

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

By how much did the markets fall?

The Sensex reached 78,569.67 after plummeting 1154.45 points or 1.45% while the Nifty reached 23,934.05 after falling by 370.30 points or 1.52% as at 10:45 am IST.

The Sensex's intraday low so far was 78,232.60 which was a 1.87% or 1,491.52 points fall from the previous close of 79,724.12 .

The Nifty's intraday low so far was 23,816.15. This was a 2% or 488.2 points fall from the previous close of 24,304.35.

Which companies and sectors fell the most?

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd fell the most among Sensex stocks by 4.23 %, reaching 1,780.00. This was followed by NTPC Ltd which was down by 4.22 % to 394.15, Reliance Industries Ltd which was down by 3.61 % to 1,290.70, and Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd which was down by 3.59% to 1,344.

Among the NSE's sectoral indices, Nifty Media fell the most at 3.36%, followed by Oil & Gas at 3.45% and Nifty Realty at 2.89%.

This comes after the first opening of the markets after the Muhurat Trading session for 2024's Diwali held last Friday on November 1, 2024 between 6 and 7 pm IST.

After the Muhurat Trading session ended, the markets closed, with the Sensex gaining 335.06 points or going 0.42% up, reaching 79,724. Meanwhile, the Nifty closed 99 points up at 24,34.35.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
