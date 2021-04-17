Top akhadas call for Mahakumbh to end

For the first time in the history of the Mahakumbh, akhadas, the all-powerful spiritual sects to which seers belong, have given a call for ending Mahakumbh midway after several seers tested positive for Covid-19 and two chief seers, or Mahamandaleshwar, died from the viral disease. Mahakumbh, which started on April 1, is scheduled to end on April 30.

On Friday, Haridwar reported 539 of 2402 fresh cases in Uttarakhand, and 28 seers from three akhadas tested positive for Covid-19, according to officials. Of the 28, 22 are from Niranjani Akhada, four from Maha Nirvani Akhada and two from Juna Akhada, said Kumbh Mela health officer Dr AS Sengar, adding that testing at akhada camps has been increased.

Around 75 seers have tested positive over the last two months, said chief medical officer, Haridwar, Dr SK Jha.

Seers fear they might get infected with the virus in the Kumbh area, which witnessed a rush of over 1.3 million on the Shahi Snan (holy dip in the Ganga) on Wednesday. Still, the call of some akhadas for an early end to the Mahakumbh has not been backed by the apex Akhada Parishad.

The call was given by Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhada, and been supported by Shri Panchayati Atal Akhada, and Shri Anand Akhada, whose seers have actually started leaving the Kumbh area. The largest Akhada, Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, has also expressed serious concern over the spike in Covid cases and its impact on the rest of the Kumbh, although it has not sought a shortening. Across akhada camps, though, fear-stricken seers are lining up to be tested.

On Friday, Mahamandleshwar Jagatguru Swami Shyamdev Devacharya Maharaj, who held the seat of mahant at Jabalpur’s Narsinmgh Temple Gita Dham, died due to Covid-19.

Earlier, on April 13, Mahamandaleshwar of Shri Panch Nirmani Ani Akhada, Kapil Dev Das, died of the infection. Many from his akhada have since returned to their base in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot.

With just one Shahi Snan left on April 27, the secretary of the second largest akhada, Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhada, Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, who tested positive on Thursday, has urged seers to leave the Kumbh area. “Some akhadas taking part in the Chaitra Poornima Shahi Snan on April 27 should take a symbolic dip and not resort to a grand public religious procession.”

Shri Anand Akhada’s Mahamandaleshwar Swami Balkanand Giri has also announced that his akhada will leave the area, although, three of its seers will stay back for the Shahi Snan.

The three Bairagi Akhadas, who are followers of Vaishnavism, however, have made it clear that they will go ahead with the April 27 Shahi Snan. They criticised the Niranjani-Atal Akhada and the Anand Akhada for their call and sought an apology from them for “giving a wrong and negative message of ending Mahakumbh midway”.

Shri Mahant Dharam Das of Shri Nirvani Ani Akhada said, “It is only the Uttarakhand government that has the right to end the Kumbh fair.”

Shri Panchayati Bada Udasin Akhada has made it clear that its seers will take part in the Shahi Snan irrespective of the call by some akhadas. “But we are not averse to restricting the number of seers in the Shahi Snan,” said its Mahamandaleshwar, Hari Chetnanand Maharaj .

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the apex body of all the 13 akhadas, clarified that Mahakumbh has not come to an end and Shahi Snan on April 27 will go ahead as per the tradition.

“Those akhadas who have announced Mahakumbh ending are those who don’t take part in the last Shahi Snan. It is a welcome step as they have asked their akhada seers to leave the Kumbh camp...,” said Akhada Parishad general secretary Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj.

Writer Mahesh Parikh, who has been tracking akhadas for years, pointed that as per tradition, the last Shahi Snan of Chaitra Poornima is attended only by three Bairagi Akhadas. Most others do leave sometime after their own holy dips are over, although this time, the fear of Covid has expedited the process, he added.

As Bairagi Akhadas worship Lord Ram, its seers will also be taking part in the holy bath on Ram Navami on April 21.

Kumbh Mela officer in charge Deepak Rawat said Mela administration has not received any directive regarding curtailing or ending the Mahakumbh before April 30.