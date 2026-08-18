Top cop in Bihar's Siwan transferred amid row over AK-47 at student protest

The Bihar government has transferred Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha following the controversy over the use of an AK-47 by a police constable during student protests in the district on July 25.

The constable who allegedly fired the rifle in Siwan has already been suspended. (X video grab)

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In a major reshuffle, the Bihar government on Tuesday transferred 18 senior IPS officers, including the SPs of Bhojpur and Siwan, where police action had sparked controversy. The constable who allegedly fired the rifle in Siwan has already been suspended.

Jha has been placed on the waiting list for a new posting. Bharat Soni has been appointed as the SP of Siwan to replace him.

Deep Dive What led to the transfer of Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha? Puran Kumar Jha was transferred amid controversy over the use of an AK-47 by a police constable during student protests in Siwan on July 25. Why did Lalu Prasad call for a march to Lok Bhavan regarding the Siwan incident? Lalu Prasad called for a march to protest against the state government's 'dictatorial attitude' in response to student demands, highlighted by the use of an AK-47 during the protests. How did the Bihar government respond to the use of an AK-47 during the student protests? The Bihar government stated that the AK-47 was not to be used in law and order situations and acknowledged that no injuries resulted from the firing, despite admitting the weapon's misuse.

The SP of Bhojpur, where the encounter of local activist Bharat Tiwari had triggered an outcry, has also been transferred. According to the government circular, Awadesh Dikshit has been appointed the new SP of the Bhojpur district.

Among other transfers, Anil Kumar, DIG, Telecommunications and Technical Services, has been posted to the Prohibition and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

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{{^usCountry}} DIG (Vigilance Investigation Bureau) Mrityunjay Kumar Choudhary has been transferred to the Civil Defence unit, while Aamir Javed, DIG, SC and Women Cell, Crime Investigation Unit, has been posted to the Vigilance Investigation Bureau. SP (Cyber Investigation and Operations of the Economic Offences Unit), Rajesh Kumar, has been transferred to the Prohibition and State Narcotics Control Bureau. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DIG (Vigilance Investigation Bureau) Mrityunjay Kumar Choudhary has been transferred to the Civil Defence unit, while Aamir Javed, DIG, SC and Women Cell, Crime Investigation Unit, has been posted to the Vigilance Investigation Bureau. SP (Cyber Investigation and Operations of the Economic Offences Unit), Rajesh Kumar, has been transferred to the Prohibition and State Narcotics Control Bureau. {{/usCountry}}

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Saran SSP Vineet Kumar has been posted to the Anti-Terrorism Squad, while SP (CID) Ramanand Kumar Kaushal has been transferred as SP (Vigilance Unit). Rohtas SP Roshan Kumar has been appointed SSP Saran, the notification said.

Tejashwi Yadav raises questions

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, questioned how a constable deployed during a student protest obtained an AK-47 and which unit or armoury issued it.

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The RJD leader also asked who authorised the issue of the weapon and whether the complete command chain involved in allocating a modern weapon such as an AK-47 should be examined.

What did the Bihar government say on the AK-47 controversy?

The Bihar government has told the Supreme Court that the constable fired four rounds from the AK-47 only after he became trapped and surrounded by protesters, and that the shots were fired into the air. The state has maintained that nobody was injured by those four rounds.

The Bihar government's response was filed before the Supreme Court in proceedings arising from petitions alleging excessive use of force by police during protests associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led movement in New Delhi.

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According to the state's affidavit, the AK-47 incident took place on July 25 near JP Chowk in Siwan.

The constable, Abhishek Kumar, was allegedly surrounded by protesters during the confrontation. The state told the Supreme Court that he "got trapped in the crowd" and fired four rounds from his AK-47 "in the air" in an attempt to deal with the situation.

The Bihar government said none of the protesters was injured as a result of that particular firing. The state did, however, acknowledge that three protesters suffered minor firearm injuries during the police action that day. It specifically disputed any connection between those injuries and Kumar's AK-47.

According to the affidavit, the three injured protesters were not present at the location from which Kumar fired the rifle. The government, therefore, maintained that the injuries could not have been caused by the four rounds fired by him.

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The affidavit also referred to another instance of firing during the protests. Assistant Sub-Inspector Nilesh Kumar Singh allegedly fired two rounds from his 9mm pistol near Hathi Chowk in an effort to disperse the crowd.

The state has told the Supreme Court that the police exercised restraint during the protests and did not use disproportionate force against demonstrators.