Top court stays cow slaughter accused’s detention under NSA

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold a preventive detention order against a man accused of cow slaughter and termed the order by the Uttar Pradesh government as “absolutely absurd”.

Staying the detention order under the National Security Act (NSA), a bench led by Justice Nariman issued notice to the state government and saying that the wording in section 3 of the national security act is not what is there in the detention order.

One Mehboob Ali, who is an accused and in jail for two cases of cow slaughter had approached the Supreme court recently and challenged his detention under the NSA.

The petitioner, who is lodged in Bulandshar District jail, said in his petition he has been granted bail in both the cases, but because of the detention order he is not being released.

His counsel argued in the court that “The detention order has been passed to pre-empt the petitioner from availing his statutory remedies for grant of bail. The petitioner has subsequently being granted bail and at present, the petitioner is in custody only by virtue of the detention
order.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 01:07 IST

