New Delhi, Chief Justices and senior judges from various countries participated in the Constitution Day celebration at Supreme Court on Wednesday. Top foreign judges take part in Constitution Day celebration at Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant welcomed the dignitaries as they arrived.

The top foreign judges witnessed judicial proceedings in the Supreme Court of India alongside CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi on the occasion.

This included Chief Justice of Bhutan Lyonpo Norbu Tshering, Chief Justice of Kenya Martha K Koome, Chief Justice of Mauritius Rehana Bibi Mungly-Gulbul, and Chief Justice of Sri Lanka Preethi Padman Surasena.

Senior judges from the top courts of Kenya, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Federal Court of Malaysia were also present.

Welcoming the foreign judges, CJI Kant said, "They are here to grace the Constitution Day celebration in the Supreme Court, where Honourable President of India has graciously agreed to be the guest. It is also a coincidence that I took oath as the CJI on the 24th of November."

"On behalf of the Supreme Court of India and all the members of the bar, I welcome the guests," the CJI said.

Extending greetings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "On behalf of the Government of India, as a law officer, I welcome all the Lordships and Ladyships to one of the greatest courts in the world."

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, speaking for the bar, said, "I, on behalf of the bar, welcome all the dignitaries that are here today."

When the special bench was about to rise, CJI Kant urged the dignitaries to share their thoughts.

Rehana Bibi Mungly-Gulbul, the first woman Chief Justice of Mauritius, said her country was guided by Indian jurisprudence.

"We are also guided by Indian courts in reading and interpretation of the law. I join other judges to congratulate the new Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant. It has been the most interesting session," she said.

Kenya Chief Justice Martha K Koome, too, said that her country looks up to the jurisprudence and works of the Supreme Court of India.

"We wish you success so that we continue to work together and uphold the Rule of Law not just in India but also in all the common law countries."

Chief Justice of Bhutan Lyonpo Norbu Tshering, who is an alumni of Delhi University's Campus Law Centre , said India has "very highly skilled, very intelligent, and professional people".

"You have the largest land area rich in natural resources. Your Constitution has undergone 106 amendments. When I was in CLC Delhi, there had been 91 amendments. And the basic structure of the Constitution remains intact. We have high regard for India. I see so many lawyers in this court, much more than the people I see in my city," Tshering said.

Chief Justice of Sri Lanka Preethi Padman Surasena referred to similarities in traditions and legal systems in both the countries.

"I am deeply grateful for this opportunity, we are one. We have the same traditions and the same legal system in Sri Lanka. We learnt a lot from today's proceedings. When I flew to India, I thought I would be away from lawyers and courts. But here I am, on the bench. , I saw near the staircase in Supreme Court... that Madras court was established in 1800. The Sri Lankan Supreme Court was established in 1801," Surasena said.

Welcoming the foreign judges, senior lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi said, "The most important thing is not that all your lordships adorn the highest bench of the highest court in your countries, but that we all share ancient links. Our freedom struggles also have considerable interconnections and correlations. In fact, we have all suffered from the same kind of British colonialism."

The Constitution Day, also known as the National Law Day, is celebrated on November 26 every year to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1949.

This year's celebrations at the Supreme Court are being attended by the President of India and judges of various countries.

