Top religious leaders seek restraint, peace in Kerala over ‘narcotic jihad’ row

Top religious leaders in Kerala called for peace and restraint in remarks after a meeting convened by Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis, the head of Syro-Malankara Catholic church in the state capital in the wake of Pala Bishop’s ‘narcotic jihad’ jibe recently.

After the meeting, the Cardinal said the meeting was not called either, to support or criticise anyone, rather remind and request that all religious leaders are duty-bound to maintain peace and harmony in the state. “We have to maintain utmost peace. Our words and deeds should not provoke anyone,” he said, adding such meetings will continue in future, which will help iron out differences if any. To a question, the Cardinal said narcotic is narcotic, and no prefix or suffix is needed on this.

Representative of Thangal family (Muslim League supremo) Munavarali Shihab Thangal, Palayam Imam Suhaib Moulavi and Swami Jnana Thapaswi of Santhigiri Ashram participated in the meeting. “Our words should not hurt anyone. Kerala is known for its harmony and peace. We will have to work together for the prosperity of our state,” said Suhaib Moulavi. When asked, the leaders said if the government is calling an all-party meeting they will welcome it but can’t direct it to call a meeting.

Though a section of religious leaders participated in the meeting, another section kept away from it. The majority section of the Catholic Syro-Malabar church did not participate. Pala Diocese is part of this sect. Similarly, Jamat-e-Islami and Samastha did not attend.

On September 9, while addressing a religious congregation in one of the churches in Kottayam Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallaranghatt said Catholic girls and youth are becoming victims of “narcotic jihad” and decried authorities for turning a blind eye towards it. The Bishop’s controversial statement triggered war words between different communities and political parties and provocative rallies were held at some places. Despite mounting criticism, he is yet to dilute his position.

Opposition Congress and BJP have been asking the government to call an all-party meeting for some time but the government is yet to respond. “It seems the government is waiting to vitiate atmosphere more,” said opposition leader V D Satheesan. In the wake of the controversy, party leaders had called on many religious heads.

Meanwhile, SNDP (Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam), a socio-cultural body of Ezhavas, general secretary Vellapally Natesan criticised the Bishop, saying cassock is not a licence to say anything and create a rift in the society. “I personally feel maximum conversions are carried out by Christian missionaries. Even if “love jihad” takes place only a few women are converted but missionaries convert whole families and at times an area exploiting backwardness of people,” he said in Alapuzha, adding the Bishop’s statement was inappropriate and uncalled for.