Home / India News / Top US envoy meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
US envoy Atul Keshap said his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was good. (Courtesy- Twitter)
US envoy Atul Keshap said his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was good. (Courtesy- Twitter)
india news

Top US envoy meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

As part of the Sangh’s outreach, Bhagwat meets heads of missions and ambassadors. He has also interacted with the members of the foreign press corps
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 09:57 AM IST

Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy Atul Keshap called on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday. According to a Sangh functionary the meeting was a “courtesy call”.

Keshap tweeted about the meeting and said, “Good discussion with @RSSorg Shri Mohan Bhagwat about how India’s tradition of diversity, democracy, inclusivity, and pluralism can ensure the vitality and strength of a truly great nation.”

As part of the Sangh’s outreach, Bhagwat meets heads of missions and ambassadors. He has also interacted with the members of the foreign press corps.

In the past several ambassadors have called on the RSS chief. In 2019, German Ambassador Walter J Lindner met Bhagwat at the organisation’s headquarters in Nagpur.

RSS chief Bhagwat has recently been involved in a minority outreach attempting to address key political issues facing the community.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.