Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Torrent Pharma inks pact to make, sell generic version of Pfizer’s oral Covid-19 drug
india news

Torrent Pharma inks pact to make, sell generic version of Pfizer’s oral Covid-19 drug

The oral Covid-19 treatment comprises of nirmatrelvir, which inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein to stop the virus from replicating and ritonavir, which slows down nirmatrelvir’s breakdown to help it remain in the body for a longer period at higher concentrations.
Torrent Pharma has entered into a licensing agreement with Medicine Patent Pool (MPP) to manufacture and commercialize a generic version of Pfizer’s Oral Covid-19 treatment. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 11:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Torrent Pharma has entered into a licensing agreement with Medicine Patent Pool (MPP) to manufacture and commercialize a generic version of Pfizer’s Oral Covid-19 treatment.

The company announced on Thursday that it has signed a non-exclusive, non-transferable, non-sub-licensable, license agreement to use the patents and know-how in relation to the compound ‘nirmatrelvir’ with MPP for manufacture and commercialization of the generic version of PAXLOVID in 95 countries including India for treatment and/or prevention of Covid-19.

Earlier, MPP had entered into a license agreement with PF Prism Holdings B.V. (Pfizer) granting MPP with the rights to sub-license manufacture and commercialization rights to sub-licensees, it said in a media statement.

The oral Covid-19 treatment comprises of nirmatrelvir, which inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein to stop the virus from replicating and ritonavir, which slows down nirmatrelvir’s breakdown to help it remain in the body for a longer period at higher concentrations, the company said in the statement.

Torrent Pharma will launch the product after obtaining necessary approvals from regulatory agencies.

Pfizer markets its oral Covid-19 treatment under the name PAXLOVID™, which is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for the treatment of Covid-19 in patients at high-risk of progressing to serious illness.

RELATED STORIES

India’s drugs regulator granted molnupiravir, Merck’s anti-viral oral tablet to treat Covid-19, restricted emergency use authorisation in December, last year, in mild cases that run the risk of hospitalisation.

The national Covid-19 task force is still deliberating whether to include the drug in standard Covid-19 treatment protocol due to safety concerns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP