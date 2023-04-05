‘Totally planned conspiracy’: Tejashwi Yadav on violence in Bihar

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that the recent violent clashes in the state during Ram Navami celebrations are a “planned conspiracy” to fuel riots. Speaking to the media, he asserted that the “government will take strict action”. “I met the chief minister and DGP and they have expressed their views that those who are involved in this will not be spared,” he said.

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Bihar violence: CM holds high-level meet; announces ₹5L for kin of deceased

“We are seeing that Bihar is being targeted continuously. Earlier an attempt was made to make Bihar fight with the people of Tamil Nadu and now these riots. We will not tolerate it,” the deputy CM said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar took a dig at union home minister Amit Shah over his “rioters will be hung upside down” statement. “The riots last week were planned thoroughly. No wonder, one of the places, Sasaram, happened to be where he (Amit Shah) was supposed to visit. And the other was Bihar Sharif, a town that is dear to me,” he added.

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (HT File Photo)

Also read: Rabri Devi slams BJP on Bihar violence: ‘The truth will come out…’

Tensions prevailed in Bihar after a violent clash broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession near Gagan Diwan Mohalla under Laheri police station in Biharsharif last Friday. A day later, another clash broke out in Bihar’s Nalanda district and Sasaram town in Rohtas district - in which one person died, and at least 10 were injured. On Monday, another explosion took place in Sasaram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after the clashes, the district administration suspended mobile internet services - which has been extended for another 48 hours on Wednesday.

(With inputs from ANI)