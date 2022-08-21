Tourists trapped in resort rescued in Uttarakhand | Watch video

Amid heaving rainfall in Uttarakhand over the past 24 hours, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 29 tourists stranded in Aranyam Resort and Shiv Villa in the Mohanchatti area of Pauri Garhwal district.

SDRF had received the information about the trapped tourists, soon after which the 'Humrah' rescue team led by sub-inspector Sachin Rawat reached the spot and carried out the rescue work saving several lives.

The video released by SDRF Uttarakhand police on Twitter shows rescue operations underway as a boy is being brought to safety with the help of a rope across the heavy flowing waters of the river.

“Equipment on the ground to re-channelise rivers that have changed their course. There has been a lot of damage to infrastructure. We're working to bring back normalcy. I'm personally monitoring the situation along with all district officials and public representatives” said Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, as reported by ANI.

“Many houses, roads, and bridges are damaged & many people are injured and missing. Our priority is to make sure medical aid reaches the injured persons; search & rescue operations are underway. We working on war-footing to restore road connectivity” he further added.

An incessant downpour in Ganga was witnessed yesterday in Rishikesh, with floodwaters inundating the nearby residential areas. Images came from Haridwar as well, where SDRF was deployed to tackle issues faced by villagers as the water drenched many villages.

The overflowing Ganga and Yamuna rivers created havoc too in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, as the flood waters entered residential areas in Prayagraj.

