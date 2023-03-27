Atiq Ahmed's convoy in Madhya Pradesh as ‘programme maloom hai’ video goes viral

A team of Uttar Pradesh that took the custody of jailed mafioso-turned politician Atiq Ahmed from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail briefly halted in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri hours after he expressed fear that he might be murdered. The convoy reached Shivpuri on Monday morning after it crossed Rajasthan's Kota hanging bridge late last night. UP Police with jailed-mafia Atiq Ahmed outside Sabarmati Central Jail as he is being shifted to Prayagraj, in Ahmedabad.(PTI)

Named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq Ahmed is to produced in a special court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday when it passes an order in a kidnapping case in which he is an accused.

"Hatya, hatya (murder, murder)," he told reporters outside the prison while being whisked away in a police vehicle by security personnel .

When some reporters asked him if he feared for his life, the former Samajwadi Party MP said, "Mujhe inka programme maloom hai...Hatya karna chahte hain (I know their programme...They want to murder me)."

He claimed that his appearance in the Prayagraj court was a just pretext for the police to kill him.

"Court ke kandhe pe rakh ke maarna chahte hain (They want to kill me under the pretext of court appearance)," he said as he was being escorted inside a police van.

After advocate Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 killing of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and policemen deployed as his security guards were killed in a shooting on February 24, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had, while speaking in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, vowed to destroy the mafia. Two of the accused were shot dead in separate encounters by police on February 27 and March 6.

UP police have chosen a road route to bring back the gangster and the journey will take more than 30 hours.

DG (prisons) Anand Kumar said the jailed politician will be kept in a high-security barrack with a round-the-clock CCTV camera for surveillance.

"Atiq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack at the jail. His cell will have a CCTV camera. Jail staff will be chosen and deployed on the basis of their records, they will have body-worn cameras," Kumar said.

"Prayagraj Jail office and Jail HQ will monitor round the clock through a video wall. DIG Jail HQ is being sent to ensure all the arrangements at Prayagraj Jail," he added.

