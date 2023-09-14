Tracking injured elephant’s recovery: Hassan forest dept

The wild elephant, Bhima, which killed a forest guard HV Venkatesh (63) on August 31, is recovering from its wounds, forest department officers said.

The male wild elephant was injured in its thigh after it was attacked by another pachyderm in the forest in Sakaleshpura taluk of Hassan district two months back.

The elephant was tranquillised and treated by the forest department doctors twice in the month of August. However, while attempting to treat the elephant for the third time turned fatal as it trampled a retired forest guard to death. After the incident, the forest department officials have been monitoring the elephant movement.

“We are closely watching the movement of the elephant and the wound is getting better,” Hassan deputy conservator of forests Mohan Kumar said. He said rapid response team staff and his staff are monitoring the movement of Bhima. “If treatment is required in the future, we will administer it,” he added.

“I was informed about the presence of Bhima in Honkaravalli village in Sakaleshpura three days ago and the wound is healing. We did not see any pus or blood coming out from the wound,” he added.

Meanwhile, president of Kuniganahalli gram panchayat Shilpa Jagadeesh said, “The elephant is still suffering from its wounds.” She said after it attacked Venkatesh villagers are cautious and feared to go near the elephant. “The elephant is weak and is not able to move. Two other wild elephants have joined Bhima. The villagers have spotted them,” she said on Wednesday, adding that the forest officers stopped administering treatment after the attack.

“The forest officials should closely monitor the movement of the elephant,” noted wildlife expert KM Chinnappa. “Wild animals require treatment if the wound is deep. Sometimes, we can’t see the wound outside and assume its severity. If the forest officers had taken extra care while administering the tranquilliser, a human life would not have been lost,” he said, adding that if the elephant is active it could move to other places.

Bhima, which came from the Kodagu district to Sakaleshpura-Aluru region a decade ago, has been co-habiting with people. The video clip of Bhima walking in the village in broad day light had gone viral on social media a few months ago. But after the killing of Venkatesh the villagers have been cautious of Bhima.