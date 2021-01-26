Tractor rally: Several Delhi Metro stations closed as border situation becomes tense

As the situation at the borders became tense, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday closed all stations on the Green line (Inderlok to Mundka) along with several other stations on other Metro corridors.

DMRC tweeted, “Entry/exit gates of all stations on the Green line are closed.” Tikri border falls on the Green line.

DMRC officials said that the stations, especially those near the state borders, have been closed following instructions from Delhi Police.

Also Read: Tractor rally: Why protesting farmers digressed from the original routes

A DMRC official said, “While all stations on the Green line have been closed, other corridors are operational and a few stations have been closed. Due to Republic Day security arrangements, Metro services were to resume after 12pm and parking at Metro stations was to remain closed till 2pm.”

“Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed,” tweeted DMRC.

The DMRC has also closed ITO, Indraprastha and Lal Qila stations, though people are allowed to enter the Metro network from Lal Qila station.