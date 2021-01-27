IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Tractor rally violence: Rakesh Tikait, 6 other farmer leaders named in FIR
New Delhi: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_25_2021_000121A)(PTI)
New Delhi: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_25_2021_000121A)(PTI)
india news

Tractor rally violence: Rakesh Tikait, 6 other farmer leaders named in FIR

The police said they violated the Covid-19 guidelines by not wearing masks and ignored social distancing.
READ FULL STORY
By karn pratap singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:20 PM IST

At least seven farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, VM Singh, Jagtar Singh Bajwa, Tejender Singh Virk and Rishipal Singh Ambawat, have been named in a first information report (FIR) registered at the Ghazipur police station on Wednesday in connection with Tuesday’s violence near the Ghazipur-border during the “Kisan Tractor Parade”.

The FIR has been registered under 11 different Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), two Sections of Prevention to Damage to Public Property Act, two sections of Disaster Management Act and Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act. The charges in the FIR pertain to rioting with deadly weapons, attempt to murder, stopping public servant from performing their duties and criminal conspiracy apart from violations of Covid-19 guidelines. A sub-inspector (SI) of the Ghazipur police station, Sanjeev Kumar, is the complainant in the case.

According to Kumar’s complaint, farmers under the leadership of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders Rakesh Tikait, Tejender Singh Virk, VM Singh, national organiser of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samnvaya Samiti, BKU’s Jagrat Singh Bajwa, Rishipal Singh Ambawat, Harpal Singh, Vinod Kumar, president of Jat Mahasabha, and other were protesting against the farm laws at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border since November 26. To stop them from moving into Delhi, barricading was done at the Delhi border and Delhi Police personnel along with paramilitary forces staff remained deployed round-the-clock, he has said in the FIR.

“These people (leaders) along with their supporters were involved in pushing and shoving, sloganeering and forcibly entering Delhi. However, we maintained patience and controlled the situation by urging them to remain calm. Whenever Rakesh Tikait used to go for meetings with the government, the police staff of the Ghazipur police station escorted him,” the FIR says.

According to the FIR, the farmer unions declared that they will carry out a tractor rally on January 26 in Delhi if their demands were not fulfilled by the government. They had also asked their supporters in nearby states to reach Delhi and because of that the number of protesting farmers was increasing every day. The number of those involved in ruckus was more, the FIR said.

“Farmer unions were given conditional permission for their proposed tractor rally. The conditions included a specific number of tractors and farmers, routes to follow, timing and that they will not carry weapons and damage public property. The agreed timing was between 12 pm and 5 pm,” the sub-inspector has said in the FIR.

SI Kumar further says in the FIR that his duty was at Ghazipur chicken market from 6 am on January 26 and senior officers sent him and other police staff onto the flyover at 9 pm. The protesters in a well-thought out conspiracy began breaking the barricades on the road with their tractors from 9 am, much before the scheduled time, in order to enter Delhi. Some barricades were damaged, he said.

“The protesters on the tractors were carrying sticks, iron pipes and swords, and shouting slogans. Station House Officer (SHO), Ghazipur, through loudspeaker made announcements but the farmers ignored his directions and started moving ahead by breaking the barricades with their tractors. The deployed security personnel tried to stop them but the farmers with intent to kill us rammed the barricades and in the process some personnel suffered injuries. As per their conspiracy, the protesters had pasted papers on the registration numbers of their vehicles,” Kumar has said in the FIR.

“The protesting farmers on the directions of their leaders, and in a well-planned conspiracy deliberately defied the conditions of the tractor rally permission, and tried to kill me and other police staff by ramming the barricades with their tractors and entered Delhi with deadly weapons. A legal action should be taken against the hooligans and the farmer leaders. They also violated the Covid-19 guidelines by not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing,” it further says in the complaint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Rafale fighter jet flies past Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi,(PTI)
Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Rafale fighter jet flies past Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi,(PTI)
india news

More muscle to IAF with 3 more Rafales landing tonight

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:34 PM IST
This batch will be the third set of deliveries of the Rafale aircrafts to the IAF.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Russian S-400s air defence system(Representational image/REUTERS)
The Russian S-400s air defence system(Representational image/REUTERS)
india news

India sticking to S-400 deal with Russia despite threat of possible US sanctions

By Rezaul H Laskar, Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Russia is set to train the first group of Indian military specialists in operating the S-400 and the first batteries are expected by September.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against Covid-19, in Mumbai on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against Covid-19, in Mumbai on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Home ministry issues new Covid-19 guidelines, allows swimming pools for all

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Meanwhile, the government has asked civil aviation ministry to further open up international air travel in consultation with the home ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Power Secretary Sanjiv Nandan Sahai and IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Power Secretary Sanjiv Nandan Sahai and IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.
india news

India inks MoU with IEA for global energy security, sustainability

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:10 PM IST
The IEA Secretariat will be responsible for implementation of the cooperative activities in India and for facilitating discussion between the IEA members and India to further develop the strategic partnership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao(Photo@TelanganaCMO)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao(Photo@TelanganaCMO)
india news

Telangana may raise retirement age of government employees to 60

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:06 PM IST
The panel has recommended that the retirement age could be raised to 60 years, on par with the Central government employees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The hands of two men, who customs authorities say imported 8 million pesos ($162,500) worth of illegal drugs, are seen in handcuffs as they are presented to reporters at the Bureau of Customs in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan(REUTERS)
The hands of two men, who customs authorities say imported 8 million pesos ($162,500) worth of illegal drugs, are seen in handcuffs as they are presented to reporters at the Bureau of Customs in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan(REUTERS)
india news

Rape accused, father arrested in UP’s Ballia

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • Among other charges, the two men have also been booked under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_25_2021_000121A)(PTI)
New Delhi: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_25_2021_000121A)(PTI)
india news

Tractor rally violence: Rakesh Tikait, 6 other farmer leaders named in FIR

By karn pratap singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:20 PM IST
The police said they violated the Covid-19 guidelines by not wearing masks and ignored social distancing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh(HT file photo)
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh(HT file photo)
india news

Centre of orchestrated violence in Delhi’s tractor rally, says Digvijaya Singh

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • Digvijaya Singh accused the Centre of trying to derail the farmers' protest
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deep Sidhu, who had been associated with the farmers' agitation for the last many months, said "anger flares up" in a mass movement like this when the genuine rights of people are ignored.(PTI)
Deep Sidhu, who had been associated with the farmers' agitation for the last many months, said "anger flares up" in a mass movement like this when the genuine rights of people are ignored.(PTI)
india news

BJP planted stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in tractor rally: AAP

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:58 PM IST
  • At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, while questioning the connection between Sidhu and BJP, showed several photos purportedly of the actor with various BJP leaders. "The BJP planted their stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in farmers' tractor parade," Chadha said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait with farmers at Ghazipur border ahead of the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' in protest against Centre's farm reform laws, on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi.(PTI)
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait with farmers at Ghazipur border ahead of the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' in protest against Centre's farm reform laws, on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

Rakesh Tikait named in FIR over violence in tractor parade, says Delhi Police

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Rakesh Tikait faces charges of rioting, attempt to murder and assault.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel stand guard after Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near a school in Shamsipora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel stand guard after Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near a school in Shamsipora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Soldier killed, others three injured in IED blast in Kashmir’s Kulgam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • The police said the IED was most probably planted in the night and that the perpetrators were probably familiar with the troop movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel baton charge a protester during clashes after farmers' tractor rally turned violent, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (PTI)
Security personnel baton charge a protester during clashes after farmers' tractor rally turned violent, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (PTI)
india news

Twitter takes down over 500 accounts a day after violence during farmer rally

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Twitter’s spokesperson said they have also applied labels to tweets that were found to be in violation of synthetic and manipulated media policy
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference on Cabinet Decisions, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference on Cabinet Decisions, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

IT minister to launch 'Work from Anywhere' portal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The minister will be the chief guest at the event, which will also be attended by senior IT ministry officials and industry leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers gather at Red Fort during their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Farmers gather at Red Fort during their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Twitter suspends over 550 accounts after violence during farmers' R-Day rally

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The microblogging platform said that it had applied labels to tweets that were found to be in violation of synthetic and manipulated media policy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan leader VM Singh speaks to reporters on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan leader VM Singh speaks to reporters on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Doesn't have authority': AIKSCC after farmer leader says withdrawing from stir

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:45 PM IST
The farmers who had the permission from Delhi Police to take out a tractor rally deviated from the approved route of the parade and marched towards central Delhi from various border points leading to violence on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP