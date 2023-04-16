8 kids among 12 dead as tractor-trolley falls off bridge in UP

At least 12 people, including eight children, were killed and 21 others were reported to be severely injured after a tractor-trolley ferrying about 35 passengers fell off a bridge in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district on Saturday afternoon,police said. A case has been registered under the provisions of Indian Penal Code, said the police, adding, a probe into the incident is underway. (Representative photo)

Confirming the incident, Shahjahanpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) S Anand said that the 12 deceased included eight children. “Six people died on the spot while others succumbed to their injuries during treatment,” Anand added.

He said the accident took place near the Garra river ridge at Birsinghpur on Tilhar-Nigohi road under Katra police station limits.

According to police, the death toll is likely to rise as several people were “severely injured after the tractor-trolley’s 40-foot fall”.

The accident took place when a group of people fromShahjahanpurdistrict’s Ajmatpur village were going to fetch water from a river for a Bhagwat Katha programme at their village, officials said.

Shahjahanpur government medical college chief medical superintendent Shailendra Kumar said, “At least 21 people injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at the hospital and condition of seven among them is very critical.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express grief over the deaths and prayed for quick recovery of the injured. “The accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur where a tractor trolley fell into a river is extremely painful. Along with expressing deep condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident, I wish speedy recovery of all the injured,” the PM tweeted.

Modi also announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of the kin. “An ex gratia of ₹2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap...the injured would be given ₹50,000.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath shared condolences over the deaths and announced a relief of ₹2 lakh each for the family members of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the seriously injured people. He directed the district administration officials to visit the spot and ensure each the injured get the best possible treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident happened when two tractor-trolleys tried to overtake each other, an officer familiar with the matter said. One of the drivers lost his balance and the vehicle fell off the bridge after breaking through the railing, he added.

A case has been registered under the provisions of Indian Penal Code, said the police, adding, a probe into the incident is underway.