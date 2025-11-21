Trade in focus as EAM holds talks with Afghan commerce minister

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with Afghanistan’s industry and commerce minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, with focus on strengthening trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties. “Reiterated India’s support for the development and welfare of the people of Afghanistan,” Jaishankar wrote on X after the meeting. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Industry and Commerce Minister of Afghanistan, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, in New Delhi on Thursday. (@MoICAfghanistan X)

Azizi is on a five-day visit to India to bolster trade and investment cooperation, the second senior figure from the regime in Kabul to travel to the country in a little more than a month.

A delegation led by him visited the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 on Wednesday. Managing director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Neeraj Kharwal met Azizi and briefed him on facilities at the fair and opportunities for Afghanistan to participate in future exhibitions.

This visit comes against the backdrop of escalating Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions, including border closures by Islamabad that have disrupted exports. This has prompted Afghanistan to look at diversifying trade with India, as previously reported by HT.

Key Indian exports to Afghanistan include pharmaceuticals, textiles, machinery, and food items such as sugar, tea and rice, while imports include agricultural products and minerals.

Following a visit by Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in October, India upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to the status of a full embassy.