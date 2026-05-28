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Traditional ecological knowledge greatest defence against climate change: Arunachal minister

Traditional ecological knowledge greatest defence against climate change: Arunachal minister

Published on: May 28, 2026 04:55 pm IST
PTI |
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Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Thursday said traditional ecological knowledge is the state's greatest defence against climate change, an official report said.

Traditional ecological knowledge greatest defence against climate change: Arunachal minister

Speaking after inaugurating the Arunachal Pradesh Jaiv Vividhata and Mvm Liid Soonam/Beej Utsav 2026, Wangsu described Keyi Panyor district as a pioneering model of "biohappiness-driven" development.

Highlighting changing climatic conditions, the agriculture and horticulture minister said rainfall patterns have become increasingly erratic, winters are shorter, and floods more intense.

He cautioned that solutions designed for the plains cannot be simply transplanted to the region's unique terrain and urged protection and promotion of indigenous crop varieties as "living insurance" against climate uncertainty.

The two-day festival and stakeholder consultation, being held at the Government Higher Secondary School in Yazali, has been co-organised by the 16th YAC MLA office, Krishi Vigyan Kendra Keyi Panyor, the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission , and the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation .

Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, in his address, celebrated the region's rich agricultural heritage.

MSSRF chairperson Dr Soumya Swaminathan said the biohappiness concept can integrate grassroots conservation with inclusive livelihoods, nutrition security, and social equity.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
climate change arunachal pradesh itanagar
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