Traffic curbs in place between Nov 5-15 around Anand Vihar ISBT amid festival rush

Traffic arrangements around Anand Vihar

Commuters travelling towards NH-24, Sarai Kale Khan and Barapulla have been advised to take Delhi-DDN E-way via GT Road. (ANI photo)

The Delhi Traffic Police has put in place special traffic arrangements on roads around Anand Vihar inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) and adjoining transport hubs from November 5 to 15 to manage the anticipated surge in passenger movement during the festive season, two senior police officers said.

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Additionally, the traffic police have also issued an advisory, warning the public about the possible traffic commotion likely to be caused by heavy movement of passengers and informing them about the restrictions and diversions implemented on the roads.

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According to the advisory, two arterial roads – Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg (also known as Road No-56), connecting Dilshad Garden with Ghazipur roundabout, and Swami Dayanand Marg (Road No-57), connecting the Ghazipur flyover with Shahdara flyover via Jagatpuri and Hasanpur Depot – are likely to remain affected due to the festive rush at the transport hubs around the Anand Vihar.

Also Read: Delhi vehicle curbs kick in from November 1: Non-BS-VI, diesel buses, outstation trucks among those barred

Why traffic is expected to be affected

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{{^usCountry}} Anand Vihar is a major transport hub for migrants from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, as a majority of trains towards such states originate and culminate from the Anand Vihar Terminal railway station. Uttar Pradesh-bound government buses operate from Anand Vihar interstate bus terminal as well as from the UP government’s bus terminal at Kaushambi, which are separated by Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg. Also, hundreds of buses operated by private players also move towards such states from areas around the Ghazipur border. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anand Vihar is a major transport hub for migrants from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, as a majority of trains towards such states originate and culminate from the Anand Vihar Terminal railway station. Uttar Pradesh-bound government buses operate from Anand Vihar interstate bus terminal as well as from the UP government’s bus terminal at Kaushambi, which are separated by Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg. Also, hundreds of buses operated by private players also move towards such states from areas around the Ghazipur border. {{/usCountry}}

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“During the festive season. tens of thousands of people reach Anand Vihar daily to leave for their hometowns in trains and buses. As a result, the areas around the transport hub are flooded with passengers, which leads to massive traffic jams on the connecting roads,” said a senior police officer, aware of the traffic arrangement plans.

Traffic diversions and parking restrictions

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Through the advisory, the traffic police said that the Ghazipur roundabout and the Ramprastha-Vivek Vihar road have been turned as the traffic restriction and diversion points. Commuters travelling towards NH-24, Sarai Kale Khan and Barapullah corridor have been advised to avoid Chaudhary Charan Singh and Swami Dayanand Margs and instead use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

Similarly, those travelling towards Ghaziabad and Dilshad Garden from central, and south Delhi areas have been asked to use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham and reach their destinations via GT Road.

Also Read: Over 4.5 lakh PUC challans issued in Delhi till Oct 27: Traffic police data

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“Parking, waiting or halting all vehicles, including buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis, will be strictly prohibited on either carriageway of Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg (Road No-56), particularly near Anand Vihar ISBT entry/exit points. Motorists are advised to use the designated parking spaces on Kaushambi Road near Maruti showroom and Kaushambi Road DDA land near NH-24, subject to availability and approved arrangements,” the advisory said.