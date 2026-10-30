Delhi vehicle curbs kick in from November 1: Non-BS-VI, diesel buses, outstation trucks among those barred

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced fresh restrictions under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on vehicles entering the national capital from November 1, 2026 (Sunday) and urged motorists to check whether their vehicles meet the requirements before travelling to Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police said the rules would apply to specific categories of vehicles as part of efforts to control pollution and improve air quality in the capital. (PTI)

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said the rules would apply to specific categories of vehicles as part of efforts to control pollution and improve air quality in the capital.

Delhi recently recorded several days of ‘poor’ air quality. However, overnight rain and thunderstorms brought some relief on Friday morning as the air quality improved to the ‘satisfactory’ category. The air quality index (AQI) was 90 at 9.05 am, down 132 points from 222 at 4 pm on Thursday, when it was in the poor category.