Traffic disruptions in Delhi, Mumbai; several states to receive heavy rainfall

Rain in Delhi led to waterlogging in several parts of the city on Friday affecting vehicular movement. Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogged routes and urged them to plan their journey accordingly. Public Works Department (PWD) control room received 50 complaints of waterlogging.

New Delhi, India - June 30, 2023: Visitors enjoys Monsoon rainfall, near India Gate, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Traffic at Barapullah flyover, Panchkuian Marg, under Munirka flyover, East Vinod Nagar, Dhansa road in Najafgarh, Mandoli road and IP Marg was disrupted due to waterlogging. Traffic in South Extension, Sarai Kale Khan, Lajpat Nagar, ITO, parts of central and outer Delhi, on Mehrauli-Badarpur road and the stretch between Geeta Colony and Akshardham temple was also affected. Massive traffic jams were also reported in Dhaula Kuan and Chanakyapuri after heavy rainfall.

Moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai led to traffic disruptions in some parts due to waterlogging but train services remained largely unaffected. A busy subway between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway stations of the Western Railway had to be shut for traffic twice during the day due to the accumulation of water around it. After the accumulated water receded, vehicular movement was resumed around 11.45 am. However, it was again shut for traffic around 3.40 pm, officials said.

"Due to waterlogging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge and Captain Gore Marg, SV road," Mumbai traffic police tweeted.

Incessant rainfall in Mumbai also brought relief for the city facing drinking water shortages, with a rise in the water level of seven lakes supplying water to the city. The aggregate water stock of these reservoirs was 7.26 per cent on June 28, which has now gone up to 10.88 per cent, they said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects a fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall over south Peninsular India from July 2. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India till July 2, with heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand on July 3 and 4 and over East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on July 1.

In Madhya Pradesh, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely during till July 2.

“Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated Heavy to very Heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 5 days and Gujarat State during next 2 day,” IMD said in a Friday bulletin.

