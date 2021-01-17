Traffic restrictions in New Delhi for 3 hrs on 4 days from Sunday to Thursday

Traffic in parts of the New Delhi area will be affected on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday to facilitate the Republic Day rehearsals, the traffic police said.

The route for the rehearsals will be from Vijay Chowk to C-Hexagon via Rajpath and there will be restricted traffic crossings at Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Mansingh Road and Rajpath-CHexagon, said Manish Kumar Agrawal, joint commissioner of traffic police.

He said Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic during this period.

The traffic police will deploy a large number of its personnel to divert traffic in view of these restrictions.

Agrawal said that motorists should expect congestion and restrictions on these routes between 9 am to 12 noon on these four days and should avoid taking these routes.

On Sunday, slow down and congestion are expected in New Delhi, Central Delhi and West Delhi from morning to evening as a Nagar Kirtan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji is being organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. "Like every year, the procession will begin at 9.30am and will culminate at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sahib in Hari Nagar," said MS Randhawa, additional commissioner of traffic police.

Buses passing through New Delhi area will be diverted from different points, the officer said, and advised motorists to avoid the route being taken by the procession.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner, SN Shrivastava, on Saturday reviewed the Republic Day security preparations and arrangements at the farmers' agitation in view of the law and order situation in Delhi.