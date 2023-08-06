Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4 killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Aug 06, 2023 12:25 AM IST

Four people were killed and one person sustained injuries in a car accident in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, police officers familiar with the matter said

Hyderabad: Four people were killed and one person sustained injuries, when the car which they were travelling in lost control and hit a roadside tree, in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district in the early hours of Saturday, police officials familiar with the matter said.

Andhra: Four people were killed and one person sustained injuries in a car accident (Representative Image)

According to the police, the incident happened at Ravi Venkatampalli village of Tadipatri Mandal (block) on the national highway (NH 544D). The deceased were identified as Mohan Reddy (27), Vishnu Chowdary (24), Naresh Reddy (28) and Maru Sagar Reddy (28).

“Another person, Srinivas Reddy, received serious injuries. He was rushed to the government hospital at Tadipatri and his condition is stable at present. The bodies of the deceased were also shifted to the same hospital for post mortem,” Tadipatri (rural) sub-inspector of police Ghouse Mohammad Basha said.

According to the SI, the victims were returning from a party hosted by Mohan Reddy, who had bought the new car recently. “They all consumed liquor and had a late-night dinner at Tadipatri. Later, they came out on the highway for a drive,” he said.

At Ravi Venkatampalli, Mohan Reddy who was driving the vehicle at a high speed, lost control over the steering as a result of which it swerved off the road and hit a tree, resulting in the instant death of four persons and injuries to another, the SI said.

The police registered a case of accident and are investigating the incident.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

Topics
police hyderabad car accident andhra pradesh anantapur district
