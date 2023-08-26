Nine killed as jeep falls into gorge in Wayanad

KOCHI: At least nine people were killed in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Friday after a jeep, in which they were travelling, plunged into a gorge, a police official said.

People stand near the mangled remains of a jeep that fell into a gorge, in Wayanad district on Friday. The jeep was descending from the Kannoth hill towards Thalappuza when the driver reportedly lost control . (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place around 3:30 pm Friday near the Kannoth hill area in Mananthavady. “The jeep was descending from the Kannoth hill towards Thalappuza when the driver reportedly lost control and the vehicle fell into a deep gorge by the side of the road,” said an official from Thalappuzha station.

According to a local panchayat member, there were 14 people onboard the jeep including the driver and almost all of them were women tea workers employed at a private estate. They were travelling back home when the accident took place.

Murukeshan PS, a ward member of Thavinhal panchayat where the accident took place, said, “The road from Kannoth hill towards Thalapuzha is quite steep in some stretches and has several sharp curves. Usually, the jeep driver puts the vehicle on neutral while driving down to save fuel. It is not exactly clear how the accident took place. The jeep has fallen into a 20-metre deep gorge.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the nine deceased, at least three people suffered serious injuries and are being treated at the Mananthavady Medical College hospital.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the incident ‘extremely saddening’ and paid condolences to the families of the deceased. He said that Forest Minister AK Saseendran has been directed to go to the accident spot in Wayanad and coordinate the relief and rescue operations.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said in a post on social media platform X, “Deeply saddened by the tragic jeep accident that took the lives of many tea plantation workers in Mananthavady, Wayanad. Have spoken to the district authorities, urging a swift response. My thoughts are with the grieving families. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishnu Varma Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment....view detail