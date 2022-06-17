Train vandalised in UP's Ballia over Agnipath scheme| Video

Violent demonstrations continued for a third day in several parts of the country against the Agnipath scheme - a new recruitment model that was revealed by the government on Tuesday after much debate. Protests were reported from at least seven states on Thursday as opposition parties - including the Congress, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, and Mayawati's BSP - criticised the government over the scheme.

Shortly after trains were set on fire in Bihar on Friday, similar reports emerged from UP's Ballia too from a railway station. "Today, as soon as we got information about a gathering of students in Ballia, officials reached the railway station and spoke to them. While they were getting dispersed, the students tried to set an isolated bogey on fire and break the window panes. Attempts were on to put out the fire. Patrolling is on in various parts and probe is on," superintendent of police RK Nayyar said.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a coach in flames at the Ballia train station.

“Forces have been deployed at station since morning. A few hooligans reached there but they were stopped from damaging much; they tried to throw stones. Action is being taken,” Ballia district magistrate Saumya Agarwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Thursday, amid uproar over the scheme, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had urged the youth to not be misled. His appeal came amid tweets from Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, opposing the scheme. While Akhilesh Yadav had said that national security needs long-term plans, Mayawati had tweeted: "They (youth) believe that the government is limiting the soldiers’ tenure to four years in order to eliminate pension benefits in the army and government jobs, which is grossly unfair and deleterious to the future of rural youth and their families."

But Adityanath urged to the youth: "Young comrades, Agneepath Yojana' will give a new dimension to your life as well as give a golden foundation to the future. Don't be deceived. Our 'Agniveer', determined to serve Mother Bharati, will be an invaluable fund of the nation and the @UPGovt will give preference to Agniveers in police and other services."

(With inputs from ANI)

