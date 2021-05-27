Home / India News / Trainer aircraft makes emergency landing on Yamuna Expressway, pilots safe
Trainer aircraft makes emergency landing on Yamuna Expressway, pilots safe

The two-seater aircraft, on its way to Aligarh from Haryana’s Narnaul, made its landing in Mathura district, officials said.
By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 05:02 PM IST
The private trainer aircraft parked on Yamuna Expressway within limits of Naujheel police station of Mathura district

An instructor and a trainee pilot were forced to carry out an emergency landing of a trainer aircraft they were piloting, on the Agra-Noida Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Thursday, officials said. According to officials, the aircraft was flying towards Aligarh when a “technical glitch” forced the pilots to make an emergency landing.

The instructor and trainee pilot were both not injured in the incident.

“It was a two-seater trainer aircraft which made an emergency landing on the Yamuna Expressway. The trainer and the trainee are safe. They landed because of a technical glitch,” said Mathura’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Gaurav Grover.

Elaborating further, Lokesh Bhati, the in-charge of Naujheel police station in Mathura, said, “Teams have arrived from Delhi and Aligarh to look out for the technical glitch that forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing. The trainer, Jagrath Yadav, landed the aircraft at around 12:30pm. Upon landing, the two pilots contacted the authorities, informing them of the accident.”

Bhati further said that the aircraft was parked on a side of the expressway and, as such, it did not present any hurdle in traffic movement. The aircraft, whose landing spot falls within limits of the Naujheel police station, took off from Narnaul in Haryana and is owned by a private company, the Station House Officer (SHO) informed.

The 165-km long Yamuna Expressway was inaugurated in August 2012 by then-Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, and passes through Mathura and Aligarh. In May 2015, the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully landed a Mirage-2000 fighter jet on the expressway as a part of its trials to use national highways and civil airstrips for emergency landing by its fighter jets in future, if required.

