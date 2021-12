Trains cancelled in Punjab's Ferozepur amid ongoing 'rail-roko' agitation by farmers. Check details

Several trains have been cancelled and many short terminated amid the ongoing farmers' agitation in the Ferozepur division of the Northern Railway, according to the Indian Railway.

The farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) are holding a ‘rail-roko’ protest to seek a complete waiver of farm loans from the Punjab government and compensation to families whose members died during the course of the stir against the Centre’s farm laws.

Farmers have blocked railway tracks at Jandiala in Amritsar-Jalandhar Railway section, Tanda in Jalandhar-Pathankot Section, Tarn Taran in Amritsar-Khemkaran section and Ferozpur in Bathinda-Ferozpur Railway Section since Monday.

Due to Kisan agitation in Firozpur Div. of Northern Rly:



12925 Bandra (T) - Amritsar Paschim Exp. of 26th & 27th Dec will be short terminate at Ludhiana.



12903 Mumbai Central - Amritsar Golden Temple Mail of 26th & 27th Dec will be short terminate at Ludhiana.@RailMinIndia — Western Railway (@WesternRly) December 26, 2021

Here is a list of those trains:

Train No. 19415 Ahmedabad - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express of December 26, 2021

Train No. 19416 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Ahmedabad Express of December 28, 2021

While the trains that have been short terminated and accordingly short originated are:

Train No. 19027 Bandra Terminus - Jammu Tawi Express of December 25, 2021, short terminated at Dhuri Junction

Train No. 12903 Mumbai Central - Amritsar Golden Temple Mail of December 25, 2021, short terminated at Ludhiana Junction

Train No. 12925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Paschim Express of December 25, 2021, short terminated at Ludhiana Junction

Train No. 19223 Ahmedabad - Jammu Tawi Express of December 25, 2021, short terminated at Bhatinda

Train No. 12919 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express of December 25, 2021, short terminated at New Delhi

Train No. 12473 Gandhidham - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express of December 25, 2021, will short terminated at Umbala

Train No. 19224 Jammu Tawi - Ahmedabad Express of December 26, 2021, will short originate from Bhatinda

Train No. 12926 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Paschim Express of December 26, 2021, will short originate from Chandigarh

Train No. 19028 Jammu Tawi - Bandra Terminus Express of December 27, 2021, will short originate from Dhuri Jn

Train No. 12904 Amritsar-Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail of December 26, 2021, will short originate from Ludhiana

Train No. 12920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Malwa Express of December 26, 2021, short terminated at New Delhi

Train No. 12478 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Jamnagar Express of December 26, 2021, will short originate from New Delhi

Train No. 12476 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Hapa Express of December 27, 2021, will short originate from Ambala.

(With ANI inputs)