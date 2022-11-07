‘Traitors...’: Aaditya Thackeray hits out at Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde govt

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday hit out at the Maharashtra government now led by breakaway Sena leader Eknath Shinde and alleged it would 'collapse in the coming months'. At a rally in Akola district, Aaditya - whose father is former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked party workers to prep for midterm polls.

"This government of traitors will surely collapse in the coming months. Midterm polls are around the corner," he was quoted by the news agency PTI. He also said 'one cannot identify who is the chief minister' - between Shinde and the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who is now the deputy CM but was chief minister when his party was in power with the (undivided) Sena.

Calling it an 'unconstitutional government', Aaditya Thackeray illustrated differences between the tenure of Uddhav Thackeray and the incumbent government. He said 'ever since the new government has been formed, no one listens to the issues of farmers and youths'.

A massive political crisis unfolded in Maharashtra in June that led to the fall of Uddhav Thackeray's coalition government; the Maha Vikas Aghadi was a tripartite alliance of the (undivided) Sena, the Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

Aaditya also hit out at agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, who called him 'chota pappu'.

"... if the name calling helps in serving (the interests of) Maharashtra then keep doing it. This 'chota pappu' is making you run in Maharashtra. I will make you run because Maharashtra has not accepted this treachery (the Sena rebellion that led to MVA government's collapse)."

