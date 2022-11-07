20 persons injured after head on collision between 2 MSRTC buses in Maharashtra

Twenty persons including drivers of two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses were injured after a collision between the two vehicles travelling in opposite directions at Jawhar-Silvassa road on Monday morning.

According to police, each bus had 40 passengers which took place around 7am in the ghat area of Jawhar–Silvassa road.

While one of the buses was travelling from Silvassa to Nashik, the other was going from Jalgaon to Silvassa.

The police officers said the ghat area has a few sharp turns and apparently the driver of the bus moving from Jalgaon to Silvassa failed to navigate properly at one of the blind turns and collided head-on with the other bus coming from the opposite direction.

“The windshields and the front portion of both the buses were damaged due to the impact of the collision. The driver of the bus travelling from Jalgaon to Silvassa is severely injured and along with other passengers he has been admitted to the government hospital in Jawahar,” said a police officer from Jawahar police station.

After the crash, locals of the area rushed to help those injured and informed the police.

“We are waiting for the drivers of the buses to record their statements to find out the exact cause of the accident,” added the police officer.