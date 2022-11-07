Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 2 killed in bus-truck collision on Yamuna Express Way

2 killed in bus-truck collision on Yamuna Express Way

Published on Nov 07, 2022 12:07 AM IST

The bus rammed into the heavy carrier truck, carrying iron bars, which had slowed down at the cut for Sadabad town of Hathras at 153 Milestone of Yamuna Express Way , at about 4 am.

The damaged private sleeper bus on Yamuna Express Way in Agra on Sunday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Agra Two people were killed and about 12 injured in a road accident on Sunday when a private sleeper bus rammed into a heavy carrier truck carrying iron bars on Yamuna Express Way. Those killed included the driver and assistant driver of the bus.

According to police sources, the accident took place in the wee hours of Sunday near the cut for Sadabad town of Hathras at 153 Milestone of Yamuna Express Way.

Bus driver Narendra Sharma (40), assisted by Rakesh Sharma (35), had begun the journey from Dehradun on Saturday at 2.30 pm and had about 40 passengers. Some passengers got down and others boarded the bus at NOIDA as it moved for Gwalior through Yamuna Express Way and crossed Khandoli Toll Plaza in Agra district.

The bus rammed into the heavy carrier truck which had slowed down as a cut approached and the iron bars in it pierced the bus in darkness at about 4 am on Sunday. About a dozen passengers were injured and were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Those injured included Asha Devi, Sushma, Sunita, Reena, Krishna, Bhagwati, Pappu and Neelam besides others.

Story Saved
Monday, November 07, 2022
