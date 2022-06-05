Transfer list of Kashmiri Pandits teachers leaked, Shiv Sena says, ‘This is unbelievably…’

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday blasted the central government over the leaked transfer list of Kashmiri Pandit teachers, alleging “absolute disregard" for the lives of minorities in the Valley. Chaturvedi accused the BJP-led government of putting the lives of Pandits in danger by allegedly denying them transfer to Jammu and leaking the transfer list on social media.

“This is unbelievably shameful and absolute disregard for the lives of Kashmiri Pandits,” the Rajya Sabha member wrote on Twitter.

“Why should KPs trust your word anymore, GoI?” she asked.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur called the transfer list leak on social media platforms a “big security breach”, and demanded action against those responsible.

“The government is taking serious steps for the protection of Kashmiri Pandits, but some officials are playing a spoilsport” he said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also hit out at the government for being “busy promoting films” when the situation in Kashmir has turned “out of control”. Raut said that no one in the government is willing to listen to the Kashmiris who are "forced to agitate."

“Kashmir is burning again, the situation there is out of control and important people of Delhi (central government) are busy promoting films,” in an apparent reference to Union home minister Amit Shah who recently attended the screening of Hindi period film Samrat Prithviraj, based on the king from the Chauhan dynasty.

While the officials said that the Kashmiri Pandit teachers deputed in the Valley under the Prime Minister’s rehabilitation package were transferred to “safer places”, members of the minority community said the was just an “eyewash”.

“This is just shuffling in the name of safer places. There is no safe place in Kashmir,” asked Sandeep Kumar, a member of the migrant Pandit employees association, as he referred to the killing of one Rahul Bhat in the magistrate's office.

"Is there a more secure place than the magistrate’s office?” he asked rhetorically.

