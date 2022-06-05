Sanjay Raut slams Centre for targeted killings in J&K: ‘Busy promoting films’

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at the Centre for the spurt in targeted killings in the Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that no one is willing to listen to the Kashmiris as the government is “busy promoting films”.

Several targeted killings of civilians in the Valley took place over the past two months and the victims include members of the Kashmiri Pandit community and those working with the government departments.

“Kashmir is burning again, the situation there is out of control, and important people of Delhi are busy promoting films. No one is willing to listen to the Kashmiris. The Kashmiri Pandits are forced to protest, what is the government doing?” news agency ANI quoted the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP as saying.

Raut's comments come after Union home minister Amit Shah watched the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' movie at a special screening. Union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Vaishnaw, were also present at the screening.

The film has been declared tax-free in BJP-ruled states Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in March, The Kashmir Files - the film that depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s - was also made tax-free in several BJP-ruled states. The Opposition accused the BJP of "doing free promotion" for the film.

Raut has been criticising the central government over the law and order situation in Kashmir. Last month, Raut had questioned the claims that Kashmiri Pandits were returning to the Valley post the contentious scrapping of Article 370. Raut had urged Union home minister Amit Shah to “seriously think about this” and called on the Centre to ensure those living in J&K were safe.

Earlier on Saturday, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the state stands firmly behind the Kashmiri Pandits and will do everything possible to help them.

"For the last few days, targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus has been going on in Kashmir Valley. Within a month, nine Kashmiri Pandits were assassinated. Hundreds of frightened Kashmiri Pandits have started fleeing. The whole country is outraged," stated a release quoting Thackeray.

Thackeray also expressed grave concern over the situation in the Valley. "They were shown dreams of returning home, but on their return home, the Pandits are being picked and killed. In this horrific situation, a large number of Pandits started fleeing, which is a shocking as well as disturbing event," said Thackeray.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray expressed concern over the situation and termed it “deeply concerning”.

He also said the doors of Maharashtra are always open for Kashmiri Pandits.

A bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead outside his office by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Earlier this week 36-year-old Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

Last month, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

