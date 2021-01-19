Transfer pleas on ‘love jihad’ law to Supreme Court: UP govt tells Allahabad HC
The state government made the disclosure before the high court on Monday during the hearing of a bunch of pleas against the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.
By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:05 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the pending writ petitions from the Allahabad high court to the top court on the state government’s contentious anti-religious conversion ordinance.
The state government made the disclosure before the high court on Monday during the hearing of a bunch of pleas against the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020. It also asked the HC not to continue with the hearing of the cases.
