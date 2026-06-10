'Transformational tenure': Shoutouts pour in from global leaders as Modi becomes India's longest-serving PM

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in by world leaders, lawmakers and public figures for Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became the longest-serving elected PM in India's history, completing 12 years in office and surpassing previous records for continuous tenure.

File: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an event in Surat district, Gujarat. (via PTI)

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Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Wednesday congratulated Modi and reaffirmed Colombo's commitment to bilateral ties. In a post on X, the Sri Lankan president's office said: “SL President @anuradisanayake - has conveyed warm congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history.”

Sri Lanka said the message reaffirms commitment to further strengthening the close and enduring partnership with India.

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{{^usCountry}} Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also congratulated PM Modi, calling the milestone a testament to his leadership and public service. "Heartiest congratulations to PM Modi on this historic milestone of becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This achievement stands as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India's development, prosperity and standing on the global stage," Anwar wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also congratulated PM Modi, calling the milestone a testament to his leadership and public service. "Heartiest congratulations to PM Modi on this historic milestone of becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This achievement stands as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India's development, prosperity and standing on the global stage," Anwar wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Malaysia values its close and longstanding friendship with India, and I look forward to continuing our cooperation in strengthening bilateral ties and expanding opportunities for our peoples. I wish PM Modi continued success and the people of India continued peace, progress and prosperity," he added. US senators also congratulate Modi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Malaysia values its close and longstanding friendship with India, and I look forward to continuing our cooperation in strengthening bilateral ties and expanding opportunities for our peoples. I wish PM Modi continued success and the people of India continued peace, progress and prosperity," he added. US senators also congratulate Modi {{/usCountry}}

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US Senator John Cornyn praised Modi's leadership and highlighted India's economic growth under his tenure. "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister - 4,399 days of leadership earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people across three democratic mandates. From lifting 250 million out of poverty to making India the world's fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's tenure has been nothing short of transformational. The US-India partnership has never been stronger," Cornyn posted on X.

US Senator Bill Hagerty said the India-US partnership had strengthened significantly during Modi's tenure. "Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi who has become the country's longest-serving prime minister. Under PM Modi's leadership, the U.S.-India partnership has truly become comprehensive, global, and strategic," Hagerty wrote.

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International singer Mary Millben also posted a lengthy congratulatory message, describing Modi's journey as symbolic of the "Indian dream". "As the tricolor flag soars proudly across the skies of India, we celebrate a historic, democratic milestone in the journey of a great Nation. Today, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister," she wrote.

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"Your steadfast leadership, enduring commitment to the progress, unity, and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians, alongside your unwavering vision for a stronger Bharat has helped shape an era of transformation," Millben added, while also praising Modi's role in strengthening India-US relations and India's global standing.

PM Narendra Modi, who first took office in May 2014, is currently serving his third consecutive term as prime minister after the BJP-led NDA returned to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

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