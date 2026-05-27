Ken Paxton affair allegations in focus after Trump-backed man wins Texas GOP primary, beating John Cornyn

Ken Paxton won the Texas GOP primary on Tuesday, defeating incumbent lawmaker John Cornyn. Ken Paxton's ex-wife Angela is also a lawmaker in the Texas senate. (Bloomberg)

Paxton was picked by Trump and defeated four-term Senator Cornyn, in what the Associated Press said was another instance of Trump defeating an incumbent if he thought they were not sufficiently loyal.

When endorsing him, Trump had said “Ken Paxton has gone through a lot, in many cases, very unfairly, but he is a Fighter, and knows how to win.” He had said Cornyn ‘was not supportive of me when times were tough’.

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Now that Ken Paxton has won the GOP primaries, he will face off against Democrat lawmaker Rep. James Talarico in November. Amid interest in Paxton and his private life, here's all you need to know about Ken Paxton's past alleged affairs.

Ken Paxton past affairs Paxton's affair with Laura Olson became a focal point in his political and personal life. Paxton's divorce with wife Angela came after she alleged adultery on her estranged husband's part, while noting the two had been living separately since 2024.

Paxton also faced impeachment at the time, but was acquitted, after allegations surfaced that he'd helped Olson land a job with real estate developer Nate Paul. Paul had been one of Paxton's campaign's major contributors. However, he denied any pressure from Paxton. Olson never testified during the hearing over Paxton's matter. Both sides had agreed that her testimony was not necessary, as per a CBS News report from that time.

Paxton had told his staff about his affair in 2018 and asked for forgiveness, as per reports. At the time, he had claimed that his relationship was over. However, after that, he was reportedly seen in a hotel elevator with Olson, sparking speculations again.

His second alleged affair came less than two years after cheating on his wife. As per Daily Mail, Paxton cheated on Angela with Tracy Duhon, a 57-year-old married Christian influencer and author. The publication noted that Paxton and Duhon kicked things off after they met at the Kentucky Derby in 2024. Since May 2024, the two reportedly took numerous trips across the country and even overseas.

While Angela had stuck by Paxton after his first indiscretion, the second ended up being the straw that broke the camel's back. In July, two months after the Kentucky Derby, Angela announced that her 38 years of marriage was coming to an end. “Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds. I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage," she wrote on X.

“I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose,” Angela, who represents the Dallas suburb of McKinney in the Texas Senate, added.

(With AP inputs)