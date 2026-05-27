Ken Paxton wife and children: Meet Angela Paxton and their four kids

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton crushed four-term incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in Tuesday’s Republican US Senate primary runoff. He seized the GOP nomination in a resounding victory powered by a late endorsement from President Donald Trump. Ken Paxton pictured during a campaign event at The Angry Elephant in Magnolia, Texas, US. (Bloomberg)

Ken Paxton wife and children Ken Paxton and his wife, Angela Paxton, were married for nearly four decades before announcing their separation.

Wife: Angela Paxton Angela Paxton (née Allen), born on February 14, 1963, is a Republican Texas state senator representing District 8. She met Ken Paxton while both were students at Baylor University, and the couple married in 1986.

In July 2025, Angela Paxton filed for divorce, citing adultery in court documents and describing the filing as being made on “biblical grounds.”

“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation,” Angela Paxton said in a post on X at the time. “But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.”

Reports said the couple had been separated since around 2024. Despite the split, both Ken and Angela Paxton publicly said they remained committed to supporting their children and grandchildren.

In his statement, Ken Paxton cited the “pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny” as the reason the couple had “decided to start a new chapter.”

Also Read: Texas election results: Who won the Senate, governor and attorney general primaries? Ken Paxton vs John Cornyn winner

Children Ken and Angela Paxton have four adult children:

Tucker Paxton

Abby Paxton

Mattie Hayworth (née Paxton) — Mattie has frequently appeared publicly in support of her father. During the 2026 Senate primary campaign, she defended him in an opinion piece and campaign advertisement. She is married to Daniel Hayworth, and the couple has children.

Katie (KT) Paxton — Often referred to in family announcements as the youngest daughter. She is married to Ryan.

The Paxtons also have several grandchildren through their daughters’ families