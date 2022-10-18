Transport dept says no to sale of vehicle to woman with special needs, gets DCW notice

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to the city government's transport department for refusing an application from a woman with special needs to buy a large commercial vehicle, Tata Winger, and modify it to fit in a wheelchair ramp.

Kajal, who is reportedly suffering from intellectual disability, cerebral palsy along with restricted mobility, said the vehicle is spacious enough to handle her motorised wheelchair and the market does not offer any other options for her specific use.

She had sought permission to buy the car for herself and requested for some alterations in the car by adding a hydraulic lift and other auxiliary features to make it more accessible for people with disabilities.

The women's panel chief, Swati Maliwal shared a video of her interaction with Kajal and her family at her residence. “I went to meet Kajal at her place. She taught me how to live life. She plans to purchase a Tata Winger and convert it so that she can fit a wheelchair inside of it in order to explore the world. But she is unable to purchase the car because of the transport department! We have given notice, it is her right to roam freely,” she wrote along with the clip.

The Commission has sought a deadline from the transport department for providing her with the necessary approvals. The panel has also inquired about the department's efforts to simplify and facilitate the application process for similar applicants.

It has sought information regarding the guidelines the department sent to car dealers in this regard. In order to prevent people with disabilities from having to run from pillar to post looking for similar information, it also requested that such details should be listed by the department under the Delhi government's flagship programme for doorstep delivery of services.

The department has been requested to submit a report on the actions taken by October 26.

(With inputs from agency)

