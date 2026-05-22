Trapped inside parked car, sisters suffocate to death amid heat in Rajasthan's Alwar

Two minor sisters died of suffocation after allegedly getting trapped inside a parked car while playing in Rajasthan’s Alwar, police said on Thursday, as North India continues to reel under an intense heatwave.

Police said the sisters entered the car while playing, but the doors allegedly got locked accidentally.(X/@raginis14728168)

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The tragic incident took place in the Khudanpuri area under the Vaishali Nagar police station limits and has left the family and local residents in shock.

The incident comes at a time when several parts of North India are witnessing extreme temperatures. Alwar recorded around 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with heatwave conditions prevailing across Rajasthan and neighbouring states.

Also read: India's hottest district shuts at 10 am as mercury breaches 48 degrees Celsius mark

According to police, the two girls - identified as eight-year-old Tina and five-year-old Lakshmi - had gone out to play near their house on Wednesday afternoon. During play, they reportedly reached a nearby car service centre where a vehicle had been parked.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the sisters entered the car while playing, but the doors allegedly got locked accidentally, trapping them inside the vehicle amid the scorching heat. Family found girls unconscious during search {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the sisters entered the car while playing, but the doors allegedly got locked accidentally, trapping them inside the vehicle amid the scorching heat. Family found girls unconscious during search {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Station house officer Gurudutt Sharma said the family and neighbours began searching for the children after they remained missing for a long time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Station house officer Gurudutt Sharma said the family and neighbours began searching for the children after they remained missing for a long time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the search, the girls were found unconscious inside the parked car at the service centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the search, the girls were found unconscious inside the parked car at the service centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “They were immediately taken out, but by then both children had died due to suffocation,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They were immediately taken out, but by then both children had died due to suffocation,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The children were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The children were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police shifted the bodies to the district hospital mortuary and launched an investigation into the incident. Vehicle turned into a ‘heat chamber’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police shifted the bodies to the district hospital mortuary and launched an investigation into the incident. Vehicle turned into a ‘heat chamber’ {{/usCountry}}

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With outside temperatures soaring, the temperature inside the locked vehicle is believed to have risen sharply, effectively turning the car into a heat chamber within minutes.

A CCTV video of the incident has also surfaced online, purportedly showing the two sisters opening the door of the parked car and climbing inside while playing.

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Local media reports further claimed the children remained trapped inside the vehicle for nearly 30 minutes before being discovered.

Father had been raising daughters alone

The girls’ father, Ramesh, told police that the family originally belonged to the Bedam area and was currently living in a rented house in Khudanpuri.

Family members said the children had already lost their mother four years ago and their father had been raising them alone since then.

Relatives told police that the two sisters were the only emotional support for their father.

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