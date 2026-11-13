At least 23 killed, several injured in road accident in Assam’s Golaghat: Police

At least 23 people were killed and several were critically injured after a passenger vehicle carrying more than 35 people, including school students, collided head-on with a trailer in Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday afternoon, police said.

At least 23 killed, several injured as vehicle carrying tourists collides with truck in Assam’s Golaghat. (HT photo/Special Arrangement)

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The accident took place at around 2.30 pm, when the passenger vehicle, travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon, collided with the goods-carrying vehicle, officers said.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Golaghat Swapaneel Deka said that at least 23 persons were killed in the accident.

Deep Dive Where and when did the passenger vehicle and truck collide in Assam? The collision occurred in Golaghat district on Friday afternoon, around 2:00–2:30 p.m. The Traveller was travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon. How many people were killed in the Golaghat collision? Police reported that at least 23 people were killed. The death toll could rise as injured passengers were being taken to hospitals. What caused the crash, and where were injured passengers taken? Police were investigating what led to the collision. Injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, including Kohora Model Hospital and Bokakhat Civil Hospital.

The injured are being taken to nearby Kohora Model Hospital, while those who are critically injured are being shifted to Bokakhat Civil Hospital. “The injured persons were shifted to several hospitals. The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the police are investigating what led to the accident,” SSP Deka said.

Officers said that the death toll might go up, as the police and security forces are shifting the injured to hospitals.

Also Read: Two killed, three injured as speeding 18-wheeler trailer hits several vehicles on Jaipur-Delhi highway

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{{^usCountry}} According to preliminary reports, the Traveller was carrying more than 35 passengers, including students from Kaziranga High School. District administration officials have also reached the spot and are investigating the matter further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to preliminary reports, the Traveller was carrying more than 35 passengers, including students from Kaziranga High School. District administration officials have also reached the spot and are investigating the matter further. {{/usCountry}}

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This is a developing story and more details are awaited.