Amit Shah to visit Pune on Nov 15

Pune: The Union minister of state for cooperation and Pune MP, Murlidhar Mohol, said that the Union home and cooperation minister, Amit Shah, will be visiting Pune on November 15. Lucknow, India- October 30, 2026: Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets the party leaders as he arrives to attend the BJP Working Committee meeting at the Bhimrao Ambedkar Auditorium of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Friday, October 30, 2026. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

According to Mohol Shah will be the chief guest for the groundbreaking ceremony of a new project in National Heavy Engineering Cooperative Limited (NHECL) located at Talegaon Dabhade in rural Pune.

“The new project will mark the revival of the NHECL,” said Mohol. “Our Union home and cooperation minister has taken the initiative to redevelop NHECL. The major cooperative societies, too, have played a role in the revival process,” said Mohol, adding that the revival of NHECL will be a boon for sugar mills of Maharashtra and other states.

During his visit to Kolhapur in June this year, Shah had announced that investments would be made in NHECL to assist in developing and supplying machinery to different sectors like dairy, ethanol, etc.

On Sunday, Mohol visited the NHECL premises to take stock of the preparations for Shah’s visit. He discussed planning, essential facilities, security arrangements and coordination among various agencies with the concerned officials.

He said that all concerned agencies are working in coordination to ensure the groundbreaking ceremony for this project.