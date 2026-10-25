Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet ministers dance to Gangnam Style, AI-generated video crosses 2.5 million views
The trio can be seen attempting the track's famous horse-riding dance, replacing the familiar music of political campaigns with an international pop anthem.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and cabinet ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah have appeared in an “unexpected avatar” in a viral social media dance video inspired by a popular South Korean hit. The AI-generated clip has attracted more than 2.5 million views after being shared on the chief minister's official Instagram account.
The video shows Sarma performing the signature moves from Korean singer PSY's 2012 hit Gangnam Style. The trio can be seen attempting the track's famous horse-riding dance, replacing the familiar music of political campaigns with an international pop anthem.
Sarma has previously drawn attention for dancing at election rallies and campaign programmes. Hazarika serves as Assam's Agriculture Minister, while Mallabaruah holds the Finance portfolio in the state government.
CM known for dancing at campaign events
Videos of Sarma's performances have frequently been circulated on social media, with his routines often featuring rhythmic claps, waving arms and energetic jumps.
Those performances have generally been accompanied by BJP campaign songs. The latest clip offers a different take, placing the chief minister and his ministerial colleagues against the backdrop of a globally recognised pop hit.
The video has also prompted a wave of comments online, as viewers react to the AI-generated performance.
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