Travelling to Vrindavan? Check vehicle entry rules from December 25 to January 2

In view of the huge rush at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on December 25 and new year, police has restricted the entry of heavy vehicles for the period in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

Private vehicles entering the city will also be parked at designated parking spots with police deployed at all entry points into the city, they said.

It is estimated that over 10 lakh devotees from all over the country will visit the Banke Bihari Temple and other temples here between December 25 and December 31, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

A new arrangement to regulate traffic has been made under which heavy vehicle movement will be restricted in Vrindavan from December 25 to January 2, Pandey said.

Heavy vehicles from outside the city would not be allowed into the city but can pass through from outside it, the SSP said.

Private vehicles from outside could be parked at designated parking spots and police will be deployed at all the entry points of the city, the SSP said. Over 250 policemen will be deployed to control the traffic, he said.

For e-rickshaws operating in the city, a colour-coded scheme has been introduced on three main routes, Pandey said. QR codes will also be put on the e-rickshaws in which drivers' Aadhar card, driving license, vehicle's registration number and insurance details will be listed, he added.

