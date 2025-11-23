'Treat singers who promote gang culture as criminals': Haryana DGP tells police officers

Haryana director general of police (DGP) OP Singh on Sunday told police officers that singers who promote gang culture and lifestyles through their songs and videos should be treated as criminals, and that strict legal steps must be taken against them. The DGP said that these people can undo the lessons given to young people by their parents, teachers, and society within minutes.(File Photo/HT)

Notably, the Haryana Police had earlier this year initiated action against songs that allegedly promote gun culture, "glorify" violence, and incite hatred. As part of this move, singers, social media, and similar platforms were brought under close watch.

Teams from the cybercrime unit keep a check on social media and take action when needed, an official told news agency PTI.

Potential to ‘adversely affect the youth’

The DGP said on Sunday, “...the singers who promote gang lifestyles to youth through music and videos, should be treated as criminals and strict legal action should be taken against them.”

Such songs and music videos get a large audience and can "adversely affect the youth", police said earlier. Many of these songs have been removed from social media platforms.

Singh, in a post on X in Hindi, addressed police officials, including SHOs, DSPs, SPs, DCPs, police commissioners, IGs, and ADGP-rank officers.

He praised them for the success of the ongoing "Operation Trackdown", which, he said, has delivered a "major blow" to criminal networks.

What is Operation Trackdown?

According to an official statement, the drive that began on November 5 aims to strengthen law and order, PTI reported.

So far, police have arrested 1,439 notorious, wanted, and serious offenders along with 3,127 other accused persons. In all, 4,566 criminals have been detained.

Under "Operation Trackdown", several criminals were held while they were planning "heinous crimes" such as murder or attempted murder, the statement said.

So far, the campaign has "saved the lives of 60 individuals", as they were on the target lists of these criminals, police said.

With inputs from PTI