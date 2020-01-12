Treated arrested DSP like any other militant: Jammu and Kashmir police

india

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 01:06 IST

Security agencies were interrogating a police officer posted with the sensitive anti-hijacking team at Srinagar airport a day after he was arrested while on his way to Jammu along with a wanted Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant and his two accomplices, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Sunday.

Davinder Singh, a deputy police superintendent who has been part of anti-militancy operations, was arrested days after he was a part of security arrangements for 15 diplomats who visited Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Inspector general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said Singh was travelling to Jammu along with HM’s second-in-command, Naveed Babu, a police deserter who was wanted for a spate of civilian killings following the nullification of Constitution’s Article 370 in August. He added Singh will be treated on par with militants.

“This police officer [Singh] has been involved in many anti-militancy operations but the way he was captured… he was driving two-three militants in a vehicle to Jammu, it is a heinous crime. That is why we have treated him like any other militant and arrested him properly and brought him on remand,” Kumar said.

There have been several desertions from the state police over the years and it was not immediately clear whether Singh is one of the highest-ranking officers to be arrested for involvement in militancy. Two special police officers were killed in June last year after they deserted their force and joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad group.

Kumar referred to reports about a letter Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru had written alleging Singh forced him to arrange a vehicle for one of the persons ultimately killed in the assault in 2001. He added there was nothing of this sort in police records but they will question him on this as well. “Whatever you are asking, we will ask him during interrogation,” he said when asked about the allegations.

Kumar said Singh was arrested following a tip-off that two militants have left from Shopian in a car and were on their way to Jammu. “Along with the militants, we also found a deputy superintendent of police [Singh]. Another person was there who is an advocate and on our list he is an overground worker of militants,” Kumar said.

Babu was a police constable until 2017 when he fled with four rifles from a police camp.

“After that, he has been involved in many police and civilian killings. And last year, many orchards were burnt and people were threatened. Till today, 17 FIRs are registered against him. He was the most wanted for us and commander of district Shopian. And he is HM’s second-in-command after its chief Riyaz Naikoo,” Kumar said.

The other two persons arrested were identified as Rafi Ahmad Rather and Ifan Shafi.

Kumar said they had no idea of Singh’s involvement in militancy when asked whether his involvement with the security of the diplomats amounted to a security breach. “That time he was on legal bona fide duty and we did not know about his involvement at that time. How could we stop him from duty that time?” he asked.

Kumar said security and intelligence agencies were jointly interrogating Singh. “Since the issue is sensitive, that is why we do not want any loopholes in this,” he said.

Kumar said they were conducting searches related to this case at many places and have busted some hideouts. “A militant hideout was also busted in Shopian which was some 8 feet underground equipped with food and living facilities,” he said.

“This operation is a chain operation and we are getting many leads and launching subsequent operations. We cannot reveal more at this time,” he said.

Kumar said they have made a recovery based on Kumar’s interrogation but refused to give details. “The recovery has been made part of the investigation,” he said.

He said a case has been registered including under the Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.