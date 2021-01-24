IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Tremendous growth of ‘GDP’: Rahul Gandhi jabs PM Modi over fuel price hike
india news

Tremendous growth of ‘GDP’: Rahul Gandhi jabs PM Modi over fuel price hike

Though fuel prices remained unchanged on Sunday, they are at their all-time highs after rates were increased for the fourth time this week on Saturday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with representatives of MSME at Suguna Auditorium, Nehru Nagar, in Kalapatti, on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising fuel prices in the country. “Modi ji has shown tremendous growth in 'GDP' i.e. gas-diesel-petrol prices! The public is plagued by inflation, Modi government is busy in tax collection,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Though fuel prices remained unchanged on Sunday, they are at their all-time highs after rates were increased for the fourth time this week on Saturday. The record-high fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, have prompted cries for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers. On Sunday, petrol was priced at 85.70 and diesel was selling at 75.88 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, the petrol rate was 92.28 per litre and diesel was 82.66. In Kolkata, petrol was priced at 87.11 per litre and diesel at 79.48 per litre.

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus. Since then, rates have gone up by 1.99 a litre on petrol and 2.01 in case of diesel.

Though the price of commercial use cylinders was raised, that of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was left unchanged at existing levels on January 1, 2021, following two hikes of a cumulative 100 per cylinder in each of the four metros. Commercial customers will now have to pay an additional 17 per cylinder. Consumers of the commercial cylinders will pay 1349 in Delhi, 1410 in Kolkata, 1297.50 in Kolkata and 1463.50 in Chennai per cylinder.

Earlier this week, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan attributed the rise in prices to lower production in oil-producing nations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "Our main challenge is, we have to import 80 per cent of crude oil of our requirement. Due to coronavirus, many oil-producing countries stopped production or reduced it. There is a pressure on fuel price due to imbalance in demand and supply," he had said.

Top oil explorer Saudi Arabia has pledged additional voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day in February and March, which has led to price climbing to most since the pandemic broke out.

Prior to the current highs triggered by the price hikes this month, fuel prices had last touched record high on October 4, 2018. The government had then cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by 1.50 per litre in a bid to ease inflationary pressure and boost consumer confidence.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP