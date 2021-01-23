Petrol, diesel prices touch all-time highs
Petrol and diesel prices in the country on Saturday touched new all-time highs after rates were increased for the fourth time this week.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.
This took the petrol price in Delhi to ₹85.70 per litre and in Mumbai to ₹92.28.
Diesel rate climbed to ₹75.88 a litre in the national capital and to ₹82.66 per litre in Mumbai, the price data showed.
This is the second consecutive day of rate increase and the fourth this week. In all prices have gone up by Re 1 per litre this week.
Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are now at record highs in the country, prompting cries for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers.
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier this week blamed Saudi oil output cut for the surge in oil prices but remained non-committal on tax cuts.
Top oil explorer Saudi Arabia has pledged additional voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day in February and March, which has led to price climbing to most since the pandemic broke out.
State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.
Since then, rates have gone up by ₹1.99 a litre on petrol and ₹2.01 in case of diesel.
This comes after international oil prices firmed up on hopes of demand returning from the rollout of coronavirus vaccines in different countries, including India.
Prior to the current highs triggered by the price hikes this month, fuel prices had last touched record high on October 4, 2018.
At that time the government had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹1.50 per litre in a bid to ease inflationary pressure and boost consumer confidence.
Alongside, state-owned fuel retailers cut prices by another Re 1 a litre, which they recouped later.
This time, there are no indications of a duty cut so far.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar govt puts classified files related to Subash Chandra Bose on internet
- The directorate of state archives in Bihar, decided to upload the prized collection of documents and files related to Bose on the internet and dedicate him the page on his 125th birth anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PIL seeking direction to govt to fill vacant ATPMLA posts filed in SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination: Nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries inoculated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi has no respect for people, culture of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Notification issued for gram panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lotus will not bloom in Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader Kanimozhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol, diesel prices touch all-time highs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak’s secret tunnel to push terrorists for 8 years in Jammu detected by BSF
- It is important to detect all the cross-border tunnels on the Pakistan border because they nullify the impact of soldiers at the LoC blocking infiltration attempts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Declare Netaji's birth anniversary national holiday: Mamata urges Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP workers attacked by TMC supporters in Howrah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi gives 106,000 land certificates in 1st visit ahead of Assam polls
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large gathering at Jerenga Pathar, a historic site where Joymoti, an Ahom princess, sacrificed her life in the 17th century.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Rajasthan BJP core group underlines efforts to bridge gap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man handed over to Haryana police by farmer leaders being quizzed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Section 144 imposed in GB Nagar in view of safety concerns related to R- Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'True friend': US praises India for sending Covid-19 vaccines to other countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox