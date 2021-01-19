IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Hike in fuel prices due to lower production amid Covid-19: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.((Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO))
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.((Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO))
india news

Hike in fuel prices due to lower production amid Covid-19: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Union Minister asserted that the government was focusing on electric vehicles (EVs), solar energy, production of ethanol etc to become self-reliant in the energy sector.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:00 AM IST

Stating that fuel prices had gone up because of lower production in oil-producing nations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that the lower production had caused an imbalance in demand and supply.

"Our main challenge is, we have to import 80 per cent of crude oil of our requirement. Due to coronavirus, many oil-producing countries stopped production or reduced it. There is a pressure on fuel price due to imbalance in demand and supply," Pradhan said while speaking to media in Betul.

"Consumption has been increasing. India is third as far as energy consumption is concerned," he said.

The Union Minister asserted that the government was focusing on electric vehicles (EVs), solar energy, production of ethanol etc to become self-reliant in the energy sector.

On Monday, the Union Minister also flagged off two welfare projects of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to increase the use of renewable energy and making India Atmanirbhar, two projects supported by Energy Maharatna ONGC for the welfare of people here were launched by Pradhan.

The Minister laid the foundation stone of a hostel-cum-training facility for farmers at Bharat Bharati Shiksha Samiti. He also launched the distribution of Solar Chulhas to poor households in Betul, which is being developed as a solar village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

The increase in fuel prices is due to an increase in the cost of crude oil throughout last week. (REUTERS)
The increase in fuel prices is due to an increase in the cost of crude oil throughout last week. (REUTERS)
mumbai news

Petrol rises to 91.56/L, diesel to 81.87 as fuel prices continue to soar in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Fuel prices in Mumbai reached an all-time high on Monday
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
others

Vehicles, unclean household fuels major contributors of CO in Delhi, govt study finds

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Vehicular emissions and use of unclean household fuels are the major sources of carbon monoxide (CO) in the national capital, a study conducted by the union ministry of earth science and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has found
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (ANI)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (ANI)
india news

'Will send people to disturb BJP meetings’: Mamata Banerjee announces at rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee also took a jibe at BJP leaders eating food with Dalit families while visiting West Bengal, saying she would ask her party workers to pay money to those hosting them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Petrol rate crosses record 85/litre in Delhi; diesel above 75/litre

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:24 PM IST
According to IOC, petrol and diesel rates have been revised upward by 1 per litre each after January 7 in four small doses of 25 paise each on January 13, January 14, January 18 and January 19
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian S-400 missile air defence systems. (Representational image/Reuters File)
Russian S-400 missile air defence systems. (Representational image/Reuters File)
india news

First military team heads to Russia to train on S-400 air defence systems

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST
India and Russia signed the $5.4 billion deal for five S-400 systems in October 2018, and the first batch is expected to be delivered by the end of 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
The top court in January 2020 gave its approval to introduce African cheetahs to a suitable habitat in India on an experimental basis. The cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952.(Via Getty Images)
The top court in January 2020 gave its approval to introduce African cheetahs to a suitable habitat in India on an experimental basis. The cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952.(Via Getty Images)
india news

3 sites in MP selected for hosting cheetah, officials to train in Africa

By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The translocation of African Cheetah is a part of Government of India to reintroduce the fastest land animal in India after extinction of the Asiatic cheetah in the 1950s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karti Chidambaram addressing media in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI photo)
Karti Chidambaram addressing media in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI photo)
india news

‘I will never change from secularism’: Karti Chidambaram on Tamil new year row

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:41 PM IST
"When I said Chithirai 1 should be Tamil new year, some people criticised me as a Sanghi, BJP. Do they not hear my opinions, interviews? I will always oppose BJP’s Hindi, Hindutva policy. I will never change from secularism, my faith," Karti Chidambaram tweeted in Tamil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Delhi’s Red Fort. (PTI)
A view of Delhi’s Red Fort. (PTI)
india news

Bird flu: Red Fort shut till January 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:37 PM IST
The Delhi government’s animal husbandry department said around 15 crows were found dead on the premises of the Red Fort last week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on January 19. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on January 19. (ANI)
india news

Few people owning country, says Rahul; hails protesting farmers

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Releasing a book on the farm issues that are plaguing the country, Gandhi alleged that the government wants to ignore the issue and misinform people about it
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Mirage 2000 fighter jet. (File photo)
A Mirage 2000 fighter jet. (File photo)
india news

Apart from Rafale jets, Indo-French air exercise to feature Su-30s, Mirage 2000s

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:14 PM IST
The five-day joint exercise, codenamed Desert Knight-21 is being held at the Jodhpur air force station beginning Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose said the day should be observed as Desh Prem Diwas (day of patriotism). (ANI)
BJP leader and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose said the day should be observed as Desh Prem Diwas (day of patriotism). (ANI)
india news

Bose family, TMC, Left react sharply to ‘Parakram Diwas’ decision

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:06 PM IST
BJP leader and Netaji’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose said the day should be observed as Desh Prem Diwas (day of patriotism)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Ghanwat (one of the members of the committee set up by SC) speaks to media on SC on Agriculture Laws, in Pune on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Anil Ghanwat (one of the members of the committee set up by SC) speaks to media on SC on Agriculture Laws, in Pune on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Supreme Court-appointed panel to meet farmers on Jan 21

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:23 PM IST
The Supreme Court had on January 12 suspended the pro-reforms farm laws approved by Parliament in September 2020 and also appointed a committee to look into farmers’ grievances over the laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
india news

Bangladesh to get 2 million doses of Covishield from India as ‘gift’ tomorrow

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:17 PM IST
The government had held a virtual meeting with the two Indian manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines – Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech – on Monday to review the supply of vaccines to foreign countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cardinals said they have been asking for an invite to the Pope for quite some time and expressed hope it will be realised soon.(PTI)
Cardinals said they have been asking for an invite to the Pope for quite some time and expressed hope it will be realised soon.(PTI)
india news

Cardinals meet PM Modi, urge him to invite Pope Francis

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:01 PM IST
The meeting was part of the PM’s interaction with various church heads initiated by Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr V Shanta passed away on Tuesday morning. (@VPSecretariat/Twitter )
Dr V Shanta passed away on Tuesday morning. (@VPSecretariat/Twitter )
india news

Unfathomable loss: Tamil Nadu governor condoles death of oncologist Dr V Shanta

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Dr V Shanta played an important role in the development of the Cancer Institute from a cottage hospital of 12 beds to a major comprehensive Cancer Centre of national and international stature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic worker shows Covishield vials during Covid-19 vaccination programme, at BAPS Hospital in Surat, Gujarat. (File photo)
A medic worker shows Covishield vials during Covid-19 vaccination programme, at BAPS Hospital in Surat, Gujarat. (File photo)
india news

Covishield not being sold under $3 per dose anywhere in the world, says SII

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:20 PM IST
The government has purchased the first batch of 11 million doses for 210 per dose, said SII, adding that the cost includes GST
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means including those for the sake of marriage.(Representative image)
The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means including those for the sake of marriage.(Representative image)
india news

Man arrested under Madhya Pradesh's new anti-conversion law

PTI, Barwani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Earlier this month, the state government promulgated the Freedom of Religion-2020 ordinance, which provides for 10 years in jail in some cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP