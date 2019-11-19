e-paper
Tremors in Delhi, Lucknow and parts of north India after earthquake in Nepal

The earthquake, which had its epicenter in Nepal, was recorded at 7.01 pm.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Tremors were felt in Delhi, Lucknow and some other parts of northern India on Tuesday after a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Nepal on Tuesday.

The epicentre of the quake is in Nepal and it was recorded at 7.01 pm, an official of the National Centre for Seismology said.

Within minutes of the incident, #earthquake started trending on Twitter with users sharing their experiences.

 

 

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or property.

On September 24, tremors were felt in Delhi, the National Capital Region, Haryana, Punjab after a strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Pakistan-India border region.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was 3 kilometres from New Mirpur city, the capital of Mirpur district and the largest city of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

