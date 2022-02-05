Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tremors in J&K, Noida, and other areas after earthquake hits Afghan-Tajik border
india news

Tremors in J&K, Noida, and other areas after earthquake hits Afghan-Tajik border

The report of earthquake was based on automatic crowdsourced detection, and was not seismically verified yet.
Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said that eyewitnesses reported jolts in Pakistan at 9:18am local time(Reuters/Representative Photo)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 10:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Noida, and other areas after an earthquake was reported in Pakistan. The National Center of Seismology confirmed an earthquake of 5.7 magnitude in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. The quake occurred at 9.45am IST at the depth of 181km.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred 45km southwest of Ashkāsham, Afghanistan.

Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said that eyewitnesses reported jolts in Pakistan at 9:18am local time. It was based on automatic crowdsourced detection, and was not seismically verified.

“The shaking is often due to an earthquake -but occasionally it may have another cause, such as a sonic boom,” EMSC tweeted.

Earlier today, an earthquake of 3.6-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand.

The National Center for Seismology tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 03:15:59 IST, Lat: 31.14 and Long: 78.06, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 58km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP