Tribal body calls for indefinite bandh along Nagaland-Manipur border

Published on Mar 24, 2022 02:29 PM IST
ByAlice Yhoshü

KOHIMA: Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO), a tribal body of Nagaland, has announced bandh from March 24 over Manipur’s failure in withdrawing armed personnel and permanent structures from the disputed Kezoltsa area.

The National Highway-2, which connects the two states and is a lifeline for Manipur, runs through the area. The bandh is likely to cause inconvenience to the travellers to Manipur and transportation of essential commodities to the state.

SAPO said paramilitary forces on duty, ambulances with patients, journalists will be among those exempted from observing the bandh.

An umbrella organisation of 10 tribes, including Angamis of Nagaland and Mao of Manipur, have been laying claim over the disputed Kezoltsa.

Manipur has written to Nagaland asking it to ensure the withdrawal of the bandh for sake of the public and maintenance of peace. Special secretary (home) H Gyan Prakash maintained the permanent structures and armed personnel were deployed within Manipur’s territory unlike what SAPO is claiming. In his letter to the Nagaland government, Prakash said this can be seen in the satellite map too.

Prakash called the highway Manipur’s main lifeline and appealed for the co-existence of the people of the two states. He added the issue related to territories and boundaries are to be settled and resolved amicably through negotiations.

