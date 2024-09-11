Tribal welfare board case: Ex-Congress minister named as key accused by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday named former minister B Nagendra as a central figure in the irregularities in the tribal welfare development board in the charge sheet that was filed in the special court for MLAs/MPs, in connection with a multi-crore irregularities in the tribal welfare development board. In the earlier findings of the special investigation team (SIT) by the Karnataka police’s criminal investigation department (CID), Nagendra was cleared of any wrongdoing in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation case (ANI)

In the earlier findings of the special investigation team (SIT) by the Karnataka police’s criminal investigation department (CID), he was cleared of any wrongdoing in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation case.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the CID SIT of protecting Nagendra and Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal, who also chaired the tribal welfare board. The SIT has faced criticism for not summoning either Nagendra or Daddal during its investigation.

The ED’s charge sheet has alleged that Nagendra played a crucial role in the case as he collaborated with principal accused Satyanarayana Varma and oversaw the misuse of funds.

It further revealed that ₹21 crore, diverted from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, was used in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, with funds being moved from Bengaluru and Ballari to various locations, said officials in the know of the development.

In response to the charge sheet, the Karnataka BJP has called for the dismissal of Ballari Congress MP E Tukaram. Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) N Ravi Kumar claimed that the ED’s findings indicate that the funds were used to secure Tukaram’s election. Kumar has asked the Election Commission of India to remove Tukaram from office, stating, “The Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board case is an inter-state corruption scam.”

Ravi Kumar criticised the SIT, formed on May 31 to investigate the issue, for allegedly protecting Nagendra and not addressing the full scope of the case. He accused the state government of manipulating the SIT’s findings to shield the former minister, describing the SIT’s actions as an attempt to cover up the scandal.

The irregularities in the tribal welfare board first came to light following the suicide of an official of the body. He had hinted at the involvement of a sitting minister without naming them. The SIT was initially critiqued for not including Nagendra and Daddal in their investigation. The ED’s ongoing independent investigation continues alongside the CBI and SIT inquiries.

In response to the charge sheet, home minister G Parameshwara said: “I have not received the ED report. In its probe, the SIT has said he was not involved. Now the ED is saying he is involved.” When asked about the differences in the findings of different agencies, he said, “What can you do since multiple agencies are probing the case? In any case, my office has not received any communication from ED. I can only comment based on that.”